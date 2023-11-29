State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 193,511 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 18,309 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $17,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after buying an additional 254,437 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 21.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $328,449,000 after acquiring an additional 749,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $321,324,000 after acquiring an additional 32,547 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $229,628,000 after purchasing an additional 147,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,472,498 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $193,597,000 after purchasing an additional 151,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.72.

In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,935.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,018 shares of company stock worth $3,598,920 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $114.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $114.67.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

