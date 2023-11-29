State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 25,455 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 330,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,455 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of United Airlines worth $18,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in United Airlines by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 6.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 925.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 172,267 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at $229,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on UAL. Redburn Partners raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,049.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Down 0.6 %

UAL opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.33. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.