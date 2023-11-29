State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,963 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $18,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at $251,551,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Paycom Software by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE PAYC opened at $178.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $374.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.01.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,748.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,748.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. William Blair cut shares of Paycom Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.