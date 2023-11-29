The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $30.25 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 526,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,372 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $30,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MNST. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,161,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,228,000 after acquiring an additional 26,810,116 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 98.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,434,000 after buying an additional 16,863,544 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 65.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,114,000 after buying an additional 16,239,404 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,274,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,014,000 after buying an additional 11,129,876 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,220,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,064,000 after buying an additional 8,565,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNST. Cfra upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $164,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,723. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,180. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

