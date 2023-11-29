State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $18.50 Million Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 634,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,771 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of CenterPoint Energy worth $18,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,440. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO David J. Lesar bought 37,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.12 per share, with a total value of $1,003,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jason P. Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP stock opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

