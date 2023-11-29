Natixis Cuts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Natixis lowered its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 194,306 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,475,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,138,000 after buying an additional 68,572 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 29.9% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 47,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 10,840 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 275,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Select Asset Management & Trust raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 13.0% in the second quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 24,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 126,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

TFC stock opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average of $30.41.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

