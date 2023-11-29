Cibc World Market Inc. Acquires 16,763 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,763 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $44,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 8,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $545,000. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GS. HSBC began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.76.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $337.45 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $386.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $110.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $319.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

