Natixis Has $11.22 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Natixis cut its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 70.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 82,657 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $11,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $337.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $319.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $386.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

