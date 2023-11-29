Cibc World Market Inc. Grows Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,802 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 0.38% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $37,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 57.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $163.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $98.27 and a 12 month high of $165.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.30 and its 200 day moving average is $149.64.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

