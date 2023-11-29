BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Increased by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $37,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 48.6% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $744.58 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $781.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $656.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $680.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $110.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.55 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

