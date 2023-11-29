Ossiam Has $10.37 Million Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Ossiam raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $10,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $1,583,609,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter valued at approximately $325,196,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,585,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,125 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,119,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $117,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

NYSE:RY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,951. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.81 and a 200-day moving average of $90.44. The company has a market capitalization of $121.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

