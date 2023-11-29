Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,083,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 72,432 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $36,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,319,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,858,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,881 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,895,947 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,831,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Intel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 71,950,264 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,405,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,139 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $45.17. The company has a market cap of $190.31 billion, a PE ratio of -111.47, a P/E/G ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.05.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on INTC

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.