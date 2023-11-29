Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,141 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $28,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $293.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $274.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.81. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $226.16 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,306 shares of company stock worth $18,236,134 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

