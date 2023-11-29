Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) PT Raised to $35.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HTLF. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HTLF

Heartland Financial USA Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of HTLF stock traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $31.29. 19,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $51.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $273.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 521.5% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.