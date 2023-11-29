Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) PT Lowered to $40.00

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at B. Riley from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 116.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Skillsoft from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Skillsoft stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.48. 633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.27. Skillsoft has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $43.40.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $141.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.88 million. Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 118.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Skillsoft will post -18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Schmitt purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 4,189 shares of company stock worth $77,442 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Skillsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Skillsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Skillsoft by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Skillsoft by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Skillsoft by 979.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides skillsoft content and global knowledge services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Skillsoft Content and Global Knowledge. It provides content services, including leadership and business skills, technology and developer, and compliance; as well as cloud-based content on various open platform and talent management solutions.

