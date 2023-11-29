Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BITF. Compass Point boosted their price target on Bitfarms from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Bitfarms Price Performance

BITF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.42. 12,360,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,141,557. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. The stock has a market cap of $311.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 3.27. Bitfarms has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 49.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.15 million. Research analysts predict that Bitfarms will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitfarms

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BITF. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Bitfarms by 44.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bitfarms by 76.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bitfarms by 1,237.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32,925 shares during the period. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

