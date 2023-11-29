Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 28,536 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $161.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $163.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.15%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

