BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Takes $394,000 Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,250 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 151.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,198 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Cormark upgraded Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 581.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.07. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 1,333.33%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

