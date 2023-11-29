Summit Financial LLC Takes Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 264.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $55.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.64.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $331.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.76%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NJR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New Jersey Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

