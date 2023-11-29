Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Zscaler updated its Q2 guidance to $0.57-0.58 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.45-2.48 EPS.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $193.85 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $195.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.34.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.46.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,708,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,758 shares of company stock worth $17,121,335 in the last 90 days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after acquiring an additional 68,301 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,855,000 after acquiring an additional 42,565 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,219,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,498,000 after acquiring an additional 353,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 776,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,671,000 after acquiring an additional 323,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

