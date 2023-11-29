Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stake Increased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the second quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 72.1% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $361.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $328.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.22. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $272.70 and a 52 week high of $368.67. The stock has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $862,635.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,628,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,903 shares of company stock worth $6,270,468. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. StockNews.com raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.54.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

