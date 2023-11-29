Summit Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $92.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.51.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

