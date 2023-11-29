Summit Financial LLC Raises Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 149.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $43.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

