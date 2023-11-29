6,978 Shares in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,010,000 after purchasing an additional 57,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 169,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,831,000 after purchasing an additional 69,941 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,044.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 600 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $47,388.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,596.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,044.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPO

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $76.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.47. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.61 and a 52 week high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.39 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

Exponent Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.