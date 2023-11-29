Summit Financial LLC Increases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 55.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE stock opened at $359.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.98. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.60.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

