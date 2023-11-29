Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 58,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares in the company, valued at $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE CTRA opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.34. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.93.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

