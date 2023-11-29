35,700 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 98,059.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,897,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,648,000 after buying an additional 8,888,144 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,411,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,615,000 after purchasing an additional 64,610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,253,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,591,000 after purchasing an additional 176,445 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 74.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,419,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,930,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,206,000 after purchasing an additional 117,728 shares in the last quarter. 33.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:FSK opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.35. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $20.80.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.68 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 12.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.88.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

