Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,288 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,395,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,626,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Watts Water Technologies news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $1,771,149.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,378.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $1,771,149.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,217.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $192.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.77. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.70 and a 1-year high of $199.21. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $504.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.20.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

