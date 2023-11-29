Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 131 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.50.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $345.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.09 and a 1-year high of $358.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

