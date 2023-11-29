iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $86.77 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $70.41 and a one year high of $87.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.28.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

