Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $664,000 Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,839 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ACM stock opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. AECOM has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.62%.

AECOM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Articles

