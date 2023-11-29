Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,081,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,427,000 after purchasing an additional 126,853 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 74,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 121,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $682,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,719,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,650,801.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,276,793.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,719,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,650,801.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,107,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,001,475 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 117.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

