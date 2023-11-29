Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Position Increased by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $76.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.44. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2147 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

