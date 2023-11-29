Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys New Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 55,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 11.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 109.7% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,328 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 54.5% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 11.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,275,000 after purchasing an additional 137,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

NASDAQ OSW opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $13.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insider Transactions at OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $232,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 568,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,614.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $232,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 568,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,614.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 588,270 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,462.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $867,650. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

(Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

