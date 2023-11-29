Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires 51 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 16.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 84.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 19.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,410,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.40.

Cintas Trading Down 0.1 %

CTAS opened at $554.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $515.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.59. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $423.06 and a one year high of $559.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

