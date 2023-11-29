Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 19.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth about $730,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 193,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $64.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.55.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

