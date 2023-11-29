Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Takes $803,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VONG stock opened at $74.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.82 and a one year high of $75.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.19.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

