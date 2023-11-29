Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,990,000 after acquiring an additional 405,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after acquiring an additional 329,661 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,406,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 924,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,413,000 after acquiring an additional 72,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on IBP. StockNews.com began coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IBP opened at $145.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.79. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $79.82 and a one year high of $158.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.83.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.21 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 9.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.10%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Stories

