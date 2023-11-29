Defira (FIRA) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Defira (FIRA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. During the last week, Defira has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Defira token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Defira has a market cap of $6.97 million and $409.67 worth of Defira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Defira alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Defira Token Profile

Defira’s genesis date was February 25th, 2022. Defira’s official Twitter account is @defiraverse. Defira’s official website is www.defira.com.

Defira Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Defira (FIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Harmony platform. Defira has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Defira is 0.00705551 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $48.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.defira.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Defira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Defira should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Defira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Defira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Defira and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.