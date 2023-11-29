Volex plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.40 (LON:VLX)

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Volex Stock Performance

Shares of VLX opened at GBX 305.50 ($3.86) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Volex has a 1 year low of GBX 198 ($2.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 340 ($4.29). The firm has a market cap of £554.18 million, a PE ratio of 1,767.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 296.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 295.43.

Get Volex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.43) price objective on shares of Volex in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

About Volex

(Get Free Report)

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.