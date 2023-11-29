Volex plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.40 (LON:VLX)

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Volex Stock Performance
Shares of VLX opened at GBX 305.50 ($3.86) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Volex has a 1 year low of GBX 198 ($2.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 340 ($4.29). The firm has a market cap of £554.18 million, a PE ratio of 1,767.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 296.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 295.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.43) price objective on shares of Volex in a research report on Friday, November 24th.
About Volex
Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Volex
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Workday works out a new high; higher highs are still to come
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- MercadoLibre up 28% as Latin American ecommerce poised for growth
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- These are the top sectors for blue chip growth in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.