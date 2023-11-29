PAAL AI (PAAL) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. During the last week, PAAL AI has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAAL AI has a total market capitalization of $97.60 million and approximately $5.66 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAAL AI token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PAAL AI

PAAL AI was first traded on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,187,477 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570. The official website for PAAL AI is paalai.io.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 768,098,877.175983 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.12451314 USD and is up 4.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $6,292,930.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paalai.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAAL AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAAL AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

