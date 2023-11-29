Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:TRINL)

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.
Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13.
