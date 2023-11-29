Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:TRINL)

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13.

high-growth venture capital-backed companies turn to trinity capital investment (trinity) as a preferred option for venture loans and equipment leases to fuel their growth and extend their runway. since 2008, trinity has worked closely with leading venture capital firms and their respective portfolio companies to offer valuable support, enhanced flexibility and competitive venture debt financing solutions to customers with distinctive needs.

