Conflux Reaches Market Capitalization of $522.80 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conflux has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $522.80 million and approximately $27.40 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,867.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.68 or 0.00184020 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.93 or 0.00588706 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00010361 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.05 or 0.00441145 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00049394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00123628 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,459,692,017 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,459,592,671.471152 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.15431541 USD and is up 1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $26,958,278.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

