Ethereum (ETH) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.28 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $245.59 billion and approximately $10.28 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,042.52 or 0.05393934 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00055427 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00016229 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00024055 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00011951 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,240,684 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.