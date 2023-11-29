Cibc World Market Inc. Has $27.29 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 0.05% of Emerson Electric worth $27,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $88.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.61.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

