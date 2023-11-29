Bitcoin Tops One Day Volume of $25.53 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $740.54 billion and $25.53 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $37,867.02 on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $222.93 or 0.00588706 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00123628 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00020857 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,556,256 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.
