Saitama (SAITAMA) Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Saitama has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Saitama token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Saitama has a market cap of $44.25 million and approximately $690,644.71 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006421 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00017095 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,939.77 or 1.00192113 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011231 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00008000 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Saitama Profile

Saitama (SAITAMA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,289,740,448 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official website is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,289,825,959.86159 with 44,277,621,308.28917 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00100753 USD and is down -3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $744,502.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saitama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.