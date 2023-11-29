Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 495,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,311 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $25,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 3,005.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1,540.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. Bank of America began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

