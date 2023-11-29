Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Announces $0.23 Dividend

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2316 per share by the bank on Monday, December 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BKHYY opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $49.74.
About Bank Hapoalim B.M.
