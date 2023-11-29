Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Announces $0.23 Dividend

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2316 per share by the bank on Monday, December 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKHYY opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $49.74.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

