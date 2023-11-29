Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $98.66

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.66 and last traded at $98.26, with a volume of 180695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.29.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $117,819.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,749.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $1,452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 301,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,188,931.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $117,819.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,749.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,021,220. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ryman Hospitality Properties

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $535,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

